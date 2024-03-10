DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Money & Markets

Ozempic and Wegovy's 6 new weight loss drug competitors

Regeneron, Amgen, and even Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk itself are developing new weight loss drugs as demand soars

By
Bruce Gil
Ozempic box
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are the current leaders in the weight loss drug market.
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

The race is intensifying among pharmaceutical companies aiming to disrupt the weight loss drug duopoly dominated by Novo Nordisk, known for making Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, the producer of Zepbound. Surging demand for these medications has transformed the two pharmaceutical developers into some world’s most valuable companies — and they could become the first $1 trillion pharma firms.

Now several drug makers are racing to develop their own weight loss competitors. We’ve rounded up the companies working on next-gen weight loss treatments.

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk

Image for article titled Ozempic and Wegovy&#39;s 6 new weight loss drug competitors
Image: Tom Little (Reuters)

Novo Nordisk is credited with ushering in the weight loss drug revolution after the FDA approved its drug Wegovy in 2021. Before that, the firm’s diabetes medication Ozempic had become known for its slimming side effects. Unsatisfied with its own success, Novo Nordisk is developing an even more powerful weight loss drug. The company announced Mar. 7 at an investor event that its upcoming pill, called Amycretin, helped users lose an average of 13% of body weight after 12 weeks in an early-stage trial. For comparison, patients on Wegovy and Ozempic — both of which are injections — lose about 6% of their weight in 12 weeks.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly building
Image: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Novo Nordisk rival Eli Lilly, known for its Zepbound and Mounjaro medications, is also developing a new weight loss drug. Early trials of the company’s oral drug, Orforglipron, found that it helped users lose an average of nearly 15% of weight after 36 weeks.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics

unlabeled pen injections
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

San Diego-based Viking Therapeutics announced promising results for its new weight loss drug in February. In a release, Viking said that users achieved an average weight loss of 14% from baseline numbers, plus 13% compared with a placebo, after 13 weeks of treatment.

Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma

lab photo from zealand pharma
Image: Zealand Pharama

The Denmark-based Zealand Pharma is developing the drug survodutide with the privately held German pharma giant Boehringer Ingelheim. The two companies announced in February that their phase-two trial found that 83% of patients on the treatment saw significant improvements to a liver condition known as MASH. Survodutide is also currently going through a phase-three clinical trial for treating obesity. Previous trials demonstrated that it helped users lose nearly 15% of their weight in 46 weeks.

Amgen

Amgen

Amgen logo
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Early trials of Amgen’s MariTide, also known as AMG 133, show that it could reduce body weight by up to 15% after 85 days with just a monthly dose. In contrast, Wegovy and Zepbound currently require weekly doses.

Roche


Roche

Roche logo on building
Image: Arnd Wiegmann (Reuters)

In December, Switzerland-based Roche acquired weight loss drug developer Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 billion. Carmot’s leading weight loss drug candidate, CT-388, was shown to help users lose about 17 pounds after four weeks in a small early-stage trial.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneoron logo on building
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

In an earnings call in January, Regeneron’s chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos told investors that the firm is looking at genetics for insights into to developing new weight loss drugs. The company previously identified a rare gene that protects agains obesity. In addition, Regeneron will begin trials this year for antibody treatments that can help users of drugs like Wegovy to preserve and build muscle. One side effect of Wegovy is muscle loss.

