Ozempic and Wegovy's 6 new weight loss drug competitors

The race is intensifying among pharmaceutical companies aiming to disrupt the weight loss drug duopoly dominated by Novo Nordisk, known for making Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, the producer of Zepbound. Surging demand for these medications has transformed the two pharmaceutical developers into some world’s most valuable companies — and they could become the first $1 trillion pharma firms.

Now several drug makers are racing to develop their own weight loss competitors. We’ve rounded up the companies working on next-gen weight loss treatments.

