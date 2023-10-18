Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

P.A.M. Transportation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its third quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The trucking company posted revenue of $201.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTSI