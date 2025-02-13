Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) reports earnings

In This Story PCG 0.00%

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial performance, reporting total operating revenues of $24.4 billion for 2024, which is relatively unchanged from the previous year. The company also reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.7 billion, an increase from $2.5 billion in 2023.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $19.9 billion, down from $21.7 billion in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower costs associated with electricity and natural gas procurement, as well as a reduction in wildfire-related claims.

PG&E's capital expenditures for 2024 amounted to $10.6 billion, with forecasts indicating an increase to $12.9 billion for 2025. The company continues to focus on investments in wildfire mitigation, system hardening, and infrastructure improvements.

The filing outlines the company's ongoing efforts in wildfire risk reduction, including enhanced powerline safety settings and public safety power shutoffs. PG&E reported a significant reduction in CPUC-reportable ignitions on circuits with these safety measures.

PG&E also highlighted its commitment to sustainability, with over 90% of its electricity delivered in 2024 being greenhouse gas-free. The company is advancing its climate strategy with investments in renewable energy and energy storage.

The report discusses regulatory proceedings, including the 2023 General Rate Case, which resulted in an authorized revenue requirement of $13.52 billion for 2023, increasing to $14.80 billion by 2026.

PG&E Corporation's consolidated balance sheet shows total assets of $133.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, with total liabilities of $103.3 billion. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with $6.7 billion in total liquidity available.

The filing notes that PG&E continues to navigate various legal and regulatory challenges, including those related to past wildfires. The company has recorded liabilities for wildfire-related claims and is pursuing recoveries through insurance and the Wildfire Fund.

PG&E's annual report also addresses the company's human capital management strategies, emphasizing workforce safety, diversity, and engagement as key priorities.

The report concludes with a discussion of PG&E's strategic initiatives, including its focus on enhancing grid reliability, supporting California's clean energy goals, and improving operational efficiencies through the Lean operating system.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.