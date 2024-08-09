Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Meet the residents of 'Billionaire’s Bluff' – California’s most exclusive neighborhood

Real Estate

Paradise Cove is home to pop stars, media moguls and tech founders

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Meet the residents of &#39;Billionaire’s Bluff&#39; – California’s most exclusive neighborhood
Image: Manfred Segerer/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images (Getty Images)

When the wealthiest people in the world are looking for beachfront properties, there’s one neighborhood that reigns supreme: Paradise Cove – known to realtors as Billionaire’s Bluff – a mile long strip of oceanside mansions, compounds and cottages, in northern Malibu.

Paradise Cove was most recently in the news in June, when philanthropist and entrepreneur Laurene Powell Jobs purchased a fourth property in the neighborhood, in an effort to expand her already vast compound.

Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, first started buying up Paradise Cove properties with the purchases of a $44 million mansion in 2015. Two years later, she bought an adjoining house for $16.5 million. Four years after that she spent $17.5 million on a neighboring cottage, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her latest purchase was one the most expensive Southern California property deals this year, though it’s still several million dollars less than the nearby Malibu mansion that Jay Z and Beyoncé purchased last year.

In addition to the Knowles-Carters, Jobs’ Paradise Cove neighbors include Silicon Valley entrepreneur Marc Andreessen and WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum.

“Rich people like to congregate and they’ve congregated here,” local realtor Leonard Rabinowitz told the Wall Street Journal. “It makes them feel safe and more comfortable.”

Realtors attribute Paradise Cove’s popularity with the uber-wealthy to the heightened levels of privacy available and the perks of living in an area with both expansive views and immediate access to the ocean. The properties are generally larger than those in other star studded neighborhoods, but residents are still shielded from the view of outsiders or nosy neighbors.

“If you do see [neighbors], you’re seeing the corner of a roof in the distance,” realtor Kurt Rappaport told the Wall Street Journal.

While Paradise Cove is famed for its privacy, the neighborhood’s lucrative real estate deals often attract the public’s attention. Continue reading to learn more about the properties in Billionaire’s Bluff and the people who have resided in them.

Jay Z and Beyoncé

Jay Z and Beyoncé

Image for article titled Meet the residents of &#39;Billionaire’s Bluff&#39; – California’s most exclusive neighborhood
Image: Mark Davis/CBS via Getty Images (Getty Images)

When the Knowles-Carters purchased their $190 million Paradise Cove home in May 2023, it was, at the time, the most expensive real estate sale in California history. The 42,000 square feet mansion was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Peter O’Malley

Peter O’Malley

Image for article titled Meet the residents of &#39;Billionaire’s Bluff&#39; – California’s most exclusive neighborhood
Image: John McCoy/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley first purchased his $85 million estate in 2000. O’Malley shared the Greek-inspired home with his late wife for more than 20 years. After her death, he put the property on the market – it is one of the few homes in the area that is currently on sale, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jan Koum

Jan Koum

Image for article titled Meet the residents of &#39;Billionaire’s Bluff&#39; – California’s most exclusive neighborhood
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images (Getty Images)

WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum purchased two side-by-side Paradise Cove compounds in 2020 and 2021 for a cumulative total of $187 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. One of the properties was purchased from another public figure – the late singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers.

Marc Andreessen

Marc Andreessen

Image for article titled Meet the residents of &#39;Billionaire’s Bluff&#39; – California’s most exclusive neighborhood
Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, set a record for the most expensive California property deal in 2021, when they purchased their Paradise Cove residence. The $177 million compound contains two guest houses and a 10,000-square-foot main residence, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Byron Allen

Byron Allen

Image for article titled Meet the residents of &#39;Billionaire’s Bluff&#39; – California’s most exclusive neighborhood
Image: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival (Getty Images)

Film producer Byron Allen purchased an eight bedroom, 12 bathroom Paradise Cove estate from businesswoman Tamara Hughes Gustavson in 2022. When Allen paid $100 million for the property it was the most expensive real estate purchase ever made by a Black American in the United States, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

