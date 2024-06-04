Business News

Paramount is eyeing $500 million in cuts — including layoffs — as a Skydance merger looms

Paramount's "Office of the CEO" laid out new plans for the media company at its annual shareholders' meeting

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Paramount logo
Paramount Global stock fell 3% following the meeting.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
PARA-1.52%KKR-7.04%

Paramount laid out its vision for the future of the media conglomerate, including significant cost reductions, at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting Tuesday morning.

Suggested Reading

Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say
Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money
Eli Lilly's first weight-loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say
Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money
Eli Lilly's first weight-loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The presentation was made as Paramount chairman Shari Redstone considers a potential merger with Skydance Media.

Advertisement

Related Content

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has stepped down. Here's what to know
Read Shari Redstone's memo announcing Paramount's merger with Skydance

Related Content

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has stepped down. Here's what to know
Read Shari Redstone's memo announcing Paramount's merger with Skydance

Paramount Global’s “Office of the CEO” — a trio of division heads that took over from former CEO Bob Bakish in April — said the company is looking to make $500 million in near-term cuts, including layoffs.

Advertisement

Chris McCarthy, the CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said one way they would achieve these savings is by “integrating our teams more closely and eliminating redundancies.”

Advertisement

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins said the plan “looks forward to build back the best of Paramount by delivering higher revenue with lower costs, which translates to higher earnings and better returns.”

The office, which also includes CBS CEO George Cheeks, said they intend to shift in streaming strategy that focused on the company’s franchises like Spongebob, NCIS, and Star Trek. The company is also seeking to establish a streaming joint-venture.

Advertisement

Looming over the presentation was news that Paramount and Skydance are nearing a potential merger.

CNBC reported Monday that a committee of Paramount’s independent directors and Skydance’s buying group, which includes the private equity firms RedBird Capital Partners and KKR, have agreed to a deal and were just awaiting approval from Redstone.

Advertisement

McCarthy briefly acknowledged the potential deal during the meeting.

“While, we cannot comment on the speculation [of a merger]. What I can tell you is that the presentation that you just saw was built to improve the company’s balance sheet to best set it up for growth and to drive shareholder value regardless of the speculation,” he said.

Advertisement

Paramount Global stock fell 3% following the meeting.