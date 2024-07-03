Business News

It looks like a deal between Paramount and Skydance is back on

Skydance Media reportedly plans to merge with Paramount Global after buying its controlling shareholder National Amusements

Britney Nguyen
Shari Redstone wearing sunglasses, smiling, and wearing a red jacket with her name tag over a black shirt
Shari Redstone.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
Skydance Media has reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to buy National Amusements, after merger talks broke down last month.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia stock pops 8% as chip shares rise on hopes for tariff relief
Elon Musk is starting to break with Donald Trump over the trade war
2 Microsoft employees were fired after protesting the company's AI contracts with Israel's military
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that Skydance, the production company run by David Ellison, then plans to merge with Paramount Global. National Amusements owns 77% of Paramount’s voting shares, and the deal was reportedly being reviewed by a special committee of directors at Paramount as of Tuesday evening.

Related Content

Shari Redstone is reportedly set to make $530 million from the Paramount-Skydance deal
Edgar Bronfman wants to buy Paramount for $4.3 billion — and take it away from Skydance

Paramount stock was up almost 13% in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning. The company’s stock is down 25.6% year-to-date.

Skydance would pay $1.75 billion for National Amusements under the deal, The Journal reports. The two companies have also reportedly agreed to a 45-day “go-shop period,” during which other bidders can make offers for Paramount. National Amusements has received interest from other buyers, including an investor consortium made up of film producer Steven Paul and media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr., as well as IAC chairperson Barry Diller.

In June, a deal fell apart after National Amusements president Shari Redstone ended discussions with Skydance. National Amusements had also reportedly wanted Skydance to agree to provide legal protection if shareholders sued over the deal. Under a previously proposed deal, Skydance would have acquired National Amusements for about $1.7 billion, and Skydance had agreed to merge the company with Paramount in a stock deal.

This time, The Journal reports, National Amusements is not mandating that the merger be approved by a majority of non-Redstone shareholders, which the two parties couldn’t agree on in previous negotiations.