'Car parts sharing' is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples

It’s an expensive proposition to build cars, especially when you’ve got to make sure every part of it complies with every letter of the law. That’s why, sometimes, automakers will decide to use an off-the-shelf part on their new car. It’s just cheaper and easier, but it also provides a fun game for car nerds like us. This is what led me to our question from last week.



Advertisement

I wanted to know what your favorite example of automotive parts sharing was, and damn did you folks deliver. there’s some stuff in here that not even I (a car nerd hardo) knew about. I really respect how much deeply strange car knowledge you all can drop when called upon.

We’ve got a bit of everything here: from lights that just work so they end up on swaths of cars to really tiny little details that are shared by economy hatchbacks and supercars. What a weird world the automotive industry is.

Anyway, that’s enough yapping out of me. Drop on down below to check out the parts-sharing favs of your fellow Jalops.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.