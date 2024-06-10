DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

'Car parts sharing' is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Autos

'Car parts sharing' is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples

Sometimes automakers will decide to use an off-the-shelf part on their new car — it’s just cheaper and easier

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Aston Martin

It’s an expensive proposition to build cars, especially when you’ve got to make sure every part of it complies with every letter of the law. That’s why, sometimes, automakers will decide to use an off-the-shelf part on their new car. It’s just cheaper and easier, but it also provides a fun game for car nerds like us. This is what led me to our question from last week.

Advertisement

I wanted to know what your favorite example of automotive parts sharing was, and damn did you folks deliver. there’s some stuff in here that not even I (a car nerd hardo) knew about. I really respect how much deeply strange car knowledge you all can drop when called upon.

We’ve got a bit of everything here: from lights that just work so they end up on swaths of cars to really tiny little details that are shared by economy hatchbacks and supercars. What a weird world the automotive industry is.

Anyway, that’s enough yapping out of me. Drop on down below to check out the parts-sharing favs of your fellow Jalops.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Hella Number Of Cars

Hella Number Of Cars

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Andrew Basterfield via Wikimedia Commons

Hella 4169 lighting - shit ton of models

These taillights give me a warm, comforting feeling. I can’t say why. They just do.

Advertisement

Submitted by: ikaiyoo

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

A Shared Parts Potpourri

A Shared Parts Potpourri

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Saturn

Classic GM parts bin engineering. I’ll use the Saturn Sky as an example:

Engine: used in cobalt, HHR line (and tons of shared parts and individual components with other ecotecs)

Transmission(s): Manual from Chevy colorado, Automatic from the Caddillac CTS, SRX

Rear diff: Caddillac CTS

Rear back up light and valance: Chevy Volt (Sky), GMC Envoy (Solstice)

Steering wheel: C6 Corvette, Chevy Malibu

Interior Storage: Caddillac XLR

HVAC: Chevy Colorado, Hummer H3

Wheel hubs and Brakes: Chevy Cobalt, Saab 9-3

Side view mirrors: Fiat Barchetta

Front Fog Lamps (Solstice): Pontiac Grand Prix

I know I’m forgetting some too. But you know what, it works!

I want a Saturn Sky so badly, and I’m not afraid to say it.

Submitted by: Rockchops

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

The Grand Wienermobile

The Grand Wienermobile

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Ben Tesch via Wikimedia Commons

At one time the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile used the lightbar and headlights from a Pontiac Grand Prix and tail lights from a Trans-Am

Advertisement

I love this fact so much. The Wienermobile is on my bucket list of vehicles to drive.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

The Original Part

The Original Part

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Pontiac

HELL YEAH, AMERICA

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Asston Martin

Asston Martin

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DB7 borrows its tail lights from the Mazda 323.

I appreciate how Aston was able to use bodywork to disguise the taillights. It really works.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Aldairion

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

The Original Part

The Original Part

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Mazda

This is a good looking little hatchback.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

The Lotus Way

The Lotus Way

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Lotus

The obvious example: Lotus. We’re talking parts from different companies, not parts from within the same company just a different brand..

Evora, Exige, Elise, Emira...

2GR-FE engine and the EA60/U660E transmission, straight from Toyota.

Brake Switch: GM/Saab 51 06 141

CHMSL: MG Rover XFG000140

Slave Cylinder: Toyota 31470-12190

Door Hinges: 1998 Ford Focus

Headlight Washer Nozzle: Mercedes-Benz W163 1998-2005

Dome Light: VAUXHALL ASTRA/GM/Chevy Spark 13126729

HID Ballast: 03-05 Audi A4 / S4 89030471

Parking brake shoes: Peugeot 406

Window Switches: Vauxhall Astra h MkV

Power Miror Switch: Ford 1S7T-17B676-AA

The actual side mirrors: Toyota

Air Intake Box: Toyota

TCU and ABS: Audi Bosche Med9.1

Steering column: 2001-2003 Ford Focus (includes clock spring, turn signal and wiper stalks)

Manifolds/Catalytic Converters: shares with many Toyota RAV4/Sienna/Camry/etc

Front AP Brakes on 2017+: shared with McLaren, I think 570S

Wheel Speed Sensors: 2002-2008 Jaguar X-types

2017+ DRLs: Nolden (NCC) NSV-022 (used on many brands)

Blower motor: GM

Many other electronics and connectors are Audi/VW

And plenty more...

It’s greater than the sum of its parts, that’s for sure!

Submitted by: mikemc127

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Hey, They Work

Hey, They Work

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: McLaren

Surprised that nobody has mentioned it yet, but the McLaren F1 used taillights from a bus

Advertisement

Someone out there feels this ruins the car. You just know it.

Submitted by: AlphonzeMephesto

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Eyetalian Engineering

Eyetalian Engineering

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo 4C shares door mirrors with the FIAT 500, Punto and Linea.

I love Alfa Romeo. It is so funny.

Submitted by: OutForARip

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

The Original Part

The Original Part

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Fiat

It’s so cute.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Oh, Have Murci

Oh, Have Murci

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Lamborghini

side marker for the Murci is from a Focus

I desire a Murci so badly. I’m also really impressed with what Lamborghini was able to do with just a flipped reflector.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Pit Pat

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

The Original Part

The Original Part

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Ford

What a good-looking car.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Under The Skin

Under The Skin

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Jaguar

It may not be unconventional but my 2001 Jaguar XK8 shares sway bar bushings and coolant with Fords since they were owned by Ford at the time. It saved me a lot of money so I’m happy with it. They share quite a bit of stuff under the skin so it’s fairly reliable and cheap to repair for being a Jag. The early 2000s Thunderbird shared a platform with the XK so there was a lot of part sharing between them

Advertisement

It’s the Ford way. There are actually tons of Ford parts on this car other than just the sway bar bushings. The Blue Oval did the same thing with Aston Martin in the early 2000s.

Submitted by: TheBeeMan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

High-End Parts Sharing

High-End Parts Sharing

Porsche powered Aztec 7 by DRIVEN.co

The Fiberfab Aztec 7 uses a Miura windshield.

What the hell is this thing? I assume the windshield costs more than the rest of the car.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

The Original Part

The Original Part

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Lamborghini

God, it’s pretty.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

One Transmission To Rule Them All

One Transmission To Rule Them All

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Jegs

Sharing transmissions is fairly common, but GM’s 4T65E was used in vehicles like the Pontiac Aztec, Buick Rendezvous, Saturn Relay and... the early 2000's Volvo S80 and XC90. At the time, Volvo was owned by Ford, but these transmissions happened to be small enough to fit in these cars and Ford had a deal with GM to use them. Unfortunately it developed a bad reputation, especially in the twin turbo models, for failing around 100k miles. Seems it couldn’t handle the power these engines produced!

Advertisement

This transmission is the definition of “if it ain’t broke.” The damn things, while not slick, just work.

Submitted by: Adam

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Built Ford Tough

Built Ford Tough

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Panoz

The Panoz Esperante used the 4.6L V8 and firewall from a SN95 Ford Mustang

The Esparante deserves more respect, and I don’t care if it shares SN95 parts.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

The Original Part

The Original Part

Image for article titled &#39;Car parts sharing&#39; is a thing. Here are 18 wild examples
Photo: Ford

Why mess with perfection?

Advertisement

20 / 20