A belligerent plane passenger got banned from United Airlines for life and fined $20,000

A federal judge ruled last week that a British airline passenger must pay $20,638 for interfering with the flight crew on a United Airlines flight between London and Newark, New Jersey on March 1. According to the Department of Justice’s account, the unruly passenger got into an argument so heated with his girlfriend that he had to be restrained and the flight diverted to Bangor, Maine. The fine is staggering, but it’s a far better outcome than the potential 20 years in prison.



Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist

The passenger, Alexander Michael Dominic MacDonald, has been in custody since the flight touched down in Maine. Onboard, the lead flight attendant attempted to calm down MacDonald before he verbally lashed out in response. The New York Times reported that MacDonald said he’d “mess up the plane.” He physically backed the attendant into a corner before another passenger stepped in to help restrain him. Even after putting him in flex cuffs, MacDonald remained non-compliant.

Advertisement

MacDonald pleaded guilty to the charge of inferring with a flight crew on March 22. After he was sentenced to time served and the huge fine, his lawyer told the Times, “He apologized for his actions in court and looks forward to returning home to his family in England.” United banned both MacDonald and his girlfriend from flying with the carrier for the rest of their lives, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that it will be someone else causing havoc on your flight.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.