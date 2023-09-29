Two years after the second wettest winter ever recorded in southern California, one year after a record summer heat wave killed more than 100 Californians, and almost two months after a near-record cold snap destroyed more than $800 million worth of California crops and brought snow to unusual places near Los Angeles, a two-day heat wave added to a continuation of strange weather patterns in southern California. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) dramatically downgraded its forecast for a winter of warm El Niño rains and the National Weather Service announced that this rainy season was the driest in downtown Los Angeles since records began in 1877.