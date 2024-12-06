See inside Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's $9.5 million penthouse

The Manhattan penthouse where Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward entertained guests including Bill Clinton, Tom Cruise, and Cher is going on the market for $9.5 million, the couple’s children announced this week.



Newman and Woodward, who married in 1958, had one of the most storied romances in Hollywood history. Newman died in 2008, while Woodward has stayed out of the spotlight since she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2007. The Academy Award-winning actress continues to reside in the Connecticut home that served as the couple’s main residence.



The pair purchased the Manhattan co-op, located at 1120 5th Avenue, in the 1980s, to serve as a home-away-from-home during trips to New York City.



“We loved coming here,” the couple’s daughter, Clea Newman Soderlund, told the New York Times. “My parents told us ‘You’re welcome to come and visit anytime,’ but it wasn’t really set up for staying there any length of time. It was their oasis in New York.”

The apartment retains many vintage attributes from both its pre-war construction and the 1980s, when Woodward and Newman moved in. There are built-in bookshelves, a spectacular fireplace, and oversized glass windows.

The two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom co-op is 3,000 square feet with panoramic views of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park. The property also has two terraces, that are a combined 2,300 square feet.

“My mother wanted a terrace for the dogs, so they could go outside — that was the prime objective,” Newman Soderlund told the New York Times. “They ended up getting this extraordinary property that overlooks the park and reservoir, and they got the sunrise and sunset.”

“It was really kind of their romantic spot,” she added. “They would spend weeks at a clip there. They would go to the theater or the opera or out to dinner with friends.”



