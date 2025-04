To pay bills using cryptocurrency, the first step is setting up a crypto wallet. Without a wallet, you won’t be able to make any transactions.

Advertisement

Start by choosing a wallet that suits your needs—options include hardware wallets or software wallets. Once you’ve made your selection, download and install the wallet application on your laptop or mobile device.

During the setup process, you’ll receive a seed phrase, which is a series of random alphanumeric words or digits. This is similar to a banking password and is critical for accessing and recovering the wallet. Write down this seed phrase and store it securely offline, and never share your seed phrase with anyone.