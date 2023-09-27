Make business better.™️
Paychex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $419.2 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYX