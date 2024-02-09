Business News

PepsiCo sales fell for the first time since 2020 as price hikes squeezed consumers

The company's North American beverage unit saw its volume in the fourth quarter shrink 6%

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Row of Pepsi bottles on store shelf
PepsiCo reported a drop of 0.5% in its fourth quarter compared with the same period a year prior.
Image: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Beverage and snack company PepsiCo reported a drop in revenue during its fourth quarter on Friday, signaling that price hikes are denting demand for its products. It was the company’s first drop in sales year-over-year since June 2020.

Suggested Reading

Top chipmakers, new robotaxis, and Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk: Tech news roundup
Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup
Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Top chipmakers, new robotaxis, and Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk: Tech news roundup
Tesla's stock wipeout, Intel's stock rally, and GameStop's Bitcoin play: Markets news roundup
Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

During the three months ending Dec. 30, PepsiCo increased prices on its products by an average of 9%. A European grocery chain pulled PepsiCo products off its shelves last month as a result.

Advertisement

Related Content

Quaker and soda recalls hurt PepsiCo's wallet last quarter
Subway is switching from Coke to Pepsi

Related Content

Quaker and soda recalls hurt PepsiCo's wallet last quarter
Subway is switching from Coke to Pepsi

PepsiCo stock slid about 2% during pre-market trading on Friday.

PepsiCo’s fourth quarter by the numbers

PepsiCo’s net sales fell 0.5% to $27.85 billion in in the three months ended Dec. 30, from $27.99 billion in the same period the prior year.

Advertisement

Pepsi’s North American beverages saw sales by volume fall 6% in the quarter. Volume of Quaker products fell 8%, and the company’s FritoLay division saw its volume shrink 2%

Advertisement

“Organic volume performance was impacted by a moderation in category growth as consumer budgets have been affected by elevated borrowing costs and lower personal savings, which have driven preferences towards smaller pack sizes and immediate consumption channels,” the company said in statement.

Advertisement

Still, the company’s net income soared 147% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, from $518 million.

Its earnings per share came to $1.67, outperforming Wall Street expectations of $1.65, according to a consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Factset.