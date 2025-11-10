A version of this article originally appeared in Quartz’s members-only Weekend Brief newsletter. Quartz members get access to exclusive newsletters and more. Sign up here.

For decades, bodybuilders and biohackers quietly experimented with peptides in underground forums and gym locker rooms. Then Ozempic changed everything. Now millions of Americans who have discovered the transformative power of one peptide are chasing their next fix.

The peptide gold rush represents a seismic shift in how Americans approach health optimization. What started as a fringe practice among fitness extremists has exploded into a mainstream phenomenon, driven by the more than 30 million Americans who have been on GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. Having experienced firsthand how a single peptide can radically transform their bodies, these new converts are eager for more modifications, turning to a booming gray market of Chinese suppliers selling peptides made for lab testing.

The FDA has cracked down, but that hasn’t stopped fly-by-night sites from stepping in to offer the latest and greatest peptide offerings. Even Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has weighed in, claiming he will “end the war” at the FDA on alternative medicine like peptides, though regulations so far remain unchanged. As social media influencers promise "GOD MODE" for youth and wisdom and "Wolverine" healing abilities, a massive uncontrolled experiment is underway — with millions of Americans effectively volunteering as test subjects for compounds that have never undergone proper human trials.

From lab rats to human guinea pigs Peptides, which are short chains of amino acids, are hardly exotic. More than 100 peptide medications are FDA-approved. Your body produces thousands of peptides naturally, from the insulin regulating your blood sugar to the collagen in your skin. They're in your morning yogurt and formed when you digest protein. But while these natural peptides are as mundane as digestion itself, the synthetic versions flooding wellness markets are engineered to trigger powerful biological responses.

The most sought-after include BPC-157, for its supposed healing properties; TB500, which promises cellular regeneration; and IGF-1 LR3, which has been shown to increase muscle mass in animal studies. Users combine these peptides in "stacks” to increase benefits and effects, with the BPC-157 and TB500 combo earning the superhero moniker “Wolverine stack” for its purported rapid healing effects.

Even FDA-approved weight-loss peptides aren't satisfying the appetite for stronger, faster results. Enter retatrutide, developed by Eli Lilly and nicknamed "Triple G" for targeting three gut hormones simultaneously, which is still in clinical trials but already finding users. Early trials suggest it could help patients lose 25% of their body weight, making Ozempic's 10% results look modest.

The peptide boom started where you'd expect: in the weight room. A 2014 study found 8.2% of gym members used performance-enhancing drugs. By 2024, that figure had potentially tripled to 29%. But now it's spreading far beyond bench presses and protein shakes. Silicon Valley engineers who tinker with AI models by day are applying the same optimization mindset to their bodies by night.

The biohacker ethos that drives them to debug code and fine-tune algorithms extends to debugging their own biology. And if they're already experimenting with young blood transfusions and taking enough nootropics to make their grandmother's pill organizer look sparse, what's one more injection? For this crowd, the body is just another system to hack, and peptides are the latest exploit.

Unknown risks, uncontrolled experiments The FDA crackdown, however, made enthusiasts have to get creative in sourcing their peptides of choice. They found a regulatory loophole: Chinese manufacturers that sell vials labeled "not for human use." This fiction — that buyers are purchasing research chemicals for laboratory purposes — has opened the floodgates. According to the Partnership for Safe Medicines, a pharmaceutical safety watchdog, imports from unregistered Chinese manufacturers surged 44% between December and January alone.

And naturally, Silicon Valley never misses a chance to sell picks and shovels for its own gold rush. Max Marchione, the 25-year-old cofounder of peptide-testing platform Finnrick, saw opportunity in the chaos and stepped in to offer testing on the purity of gray-market peptides. Of 2,378 samples tested from 122 vendors, the results have been alarming: One vendor's "semaglutide" contained zero actual product in five of six vials tested, while the sixth had 5% extra, which is enough to cause accidental overdosing.

The safety concerns extend far beyond contamination. Many peptides activate biological pathways that healthy cells use for growth and repair, the same pathways that cancer cells exploit. The VEGF pathway, activated by some peptides, also appears in about half of all human cancers. Laboratory studies suggest thymosin beta-4 (which TB500 synthetically mimics) may help some cancers spread and grow.

No matter. What we're witnessing is the logical endpoint of optimization culture meeting desperation for transformation amid an expensive and overstressed healthcare system that has lost the trust of many Americans. Why wait for the FDA to approve medication that others online are clearly benefiting from already?

The answer may come when the long-term data arrives, whether that be a slimmer, healthier population — or cancer wards wondering why rates are spiking among formerly healthy 40-somethings who all happen to have a history of biohacking.