Pfizer said on Thursday that it is advancing development of a once-daily weight loss pill, which it believes could be competitive in the GLP-1 space. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve Novo Nordisk’s once-weekly insulin. And the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a report that pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are hiking the price of drugs.

