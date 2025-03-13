Earnings Snapshots

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 13, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
PHR+7.98%

Phreesia Inc. (PHR+7.98%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Suggested Reading

Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court
The S&P 500 enters a correction as the Dow drops 537 points after Trump tariffs rattle markets
There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing an increase in total revenue to $419.8 million from $356.3 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by increases in subscription and related services, payment processing fees, and network solutions revenue.

Suggested Reading

Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court
The S&P 500 enters a correction as the Dow drops 537 points after Trump tariffs rattle markets
There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Subscription and related services revenue increased by 19% to $196.5 million, while payment processing fees rose by 8% to $101.7 million. Network solutions revenue saw a 26% increase, reaching $121.6 million.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Comcast is shelling out $3 billion to keep the Olympics on NBC

Related Content

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Comcast is shelling out $3 billion to keep the Olympics on NBC

Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased to $66.2 million from $61.0 million, primarily due to higher third-party costs.

Advertisement

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 18% to $121.1 million, while research and development expenses increased by 4% to $117.4 million.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses decreased by 4% to $76.6 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses totaled $27.9 million.

The company reported a net loss of $58.5 million for the year, an improvement from the $136.9 million loss in the previous year.

Advertisement

Phreesia's cash and cash equivalents were $84.2 million as of January 31, 2025, with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $32.4 million.

The company continues to focus on expanding its healthcare services client base and increasing revenue per client through its comprehensive software solutions.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Phreesia Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.