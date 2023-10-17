Pinnacle Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $132.6 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $718.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $408 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP