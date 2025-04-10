The 5 places in America with the best budgeters — and the 5 with the worst

When it comes to managing money, not all Americans are created equal — and neither are their hometowns. Across the country, people approach budgeting with different levels of discipline, strategy, and success.

In some places, residents are pros at stretching a dollar, saving for the future, and avoiding debt. In others, financial planning takes a backseat to spending habits that often lead to living paycheck to paycheck.

WalletHub set out to find the U.S. counties with the best and worst budgeters, looking at 11 key metrics, like the percentage of underbanked households, rates of poverty, foreclosures, credit card delinquency, and bankruptcy, and the median monthly student loan payments.

“Although inflation has experienced a general downward trend over the past year, it’s started to rise again during the past few months, and many Americans are still struggling financially,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “As a result, it’s extremely important to have good budgeting skills in order to make sure all your essential expenses get paid while still leaving room for saving, debt payoff, and at least a few ‘wants’ to maintain your mental health.”

Continue reading to see which countries have the best — and the worst — budgeters.