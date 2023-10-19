Pool Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $137.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $3.51. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $3.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.41 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $13.15 to $13.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL