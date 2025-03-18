DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
12 popular car models that could get hit by tariffs

Personal Finance

You might have to pay thousands more for a new car in a few months thanks to Trump's tariffs

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: BMW

President Donald Trump’s tariffs might make that car you hoped to buy a lot more expensive.

Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada but announced earlier in March he would pause them until April. Still, his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum took effect last week, which are set to increase the price of cars.

And if the auto import tariffs end up going into effect in April, some car models may become up to $10,000 more expensive.

CarEdge.com compiled a list of popular cars made in Mexico or Canada that would be affected if the tariffs are ultimately implemented.

Check out the list and see if the car you’re eyeing might be about to jump in price.

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

Photo: Audi

Currently retailing for an average of $58,462, the Q5 is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

Photo: BMW

Currently retailing for an average of $55,598, the 3 Series is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado

Photo: Chevrolet

Currently retailing for an average of $54,508, the Silverado is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Ford Bronco Sport

Ford Bronco Sport

Photo: Ford

Currently retailing for an average of $33,689, the Bronco Sport is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick

Photo: Ford

Currently retailing for an average of $34,541, the Maverick is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Sierra 1500

Screenshot: GMC

Currently retailing for an average of $62,381, the Sierra is made in U.S. and Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Kia K4

Kia K4

Photo: Kia

Currently retailing for an average of $25,267, the K4 is made in the U.S. and Mexico and might be affected by tariffs

Nissan Sentra

Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

Currently retailing for an average of $23,813, the Sentra is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

Currently retailing for an average of $25,756, the Kicks is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Ram 1500

Ram 1500

Photo: Ram

Currently retailing for an average of $58,431, the Ram (STLA) 1500 is made in the U.S. and Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

Photo: Toyota

Currently retailing for an average of $46,796, the Tacoma is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Photo: Volkswagen

Currently retailing for an average of $32,995, the Tiguan is made in Mexico and might be affected by tariffs.

