12 popular car models that could get hit by tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs might make that car you hoped to buy a lot more expensive.

Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on auto imports from Mexico and Canada but announced earlier in March he would pause them until April. Still, his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum took effect last week, which are set to increase the price of cars.

And if the auto import tariffs end up going into effect in April, some car models may become up to $10,000 more expensive.

CarEdge.com compiled a list of popular cars made in Mexico or Canada that would be affected if the tariffs are ultimately implemented.

Check out the list and see if the car you’re eyeing might be about to jump in price.