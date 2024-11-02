What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
6 popular cars you actually shouldn't buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead

Cars

Cars

You might want to avoid these popular but often unreliable cars

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Car shopping means sorting through endless choices, reviews, and specs. But not all best-sellers earn their popularity – something Consumer Reports discovered in their latest testing of 2024 models.

“Consumers tell us they prioritize factors such as reliability and safety when shopping for a car, but when it comes time to buy, very often a car’s styling or its image tips the decision,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said.

Before you head to the dealership, here’s what Consumer Reports says to skip – and what to consider instead.

Avoid: Ford Escape

Avoid: Ford Escape

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Ford

Consumer Reports says the regular version of this popular compact SUV is unreliable. It has a laggy technology with limited seat movement and often makes a tinny sound. It scored a 59/100 on CR’s scale.

Consider: Honda CR-V

Consider: Honda CR-V

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Honda

Check out the Honda (HMC) CR-V if you’re looking for a compact SUV. It has secure handling, roomy seats, a lot of cargo room, and easy-to-use infotainment and controls.

Avoid: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Avoid: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Jeep

The Jeep (STLA) Grand Cherokee is a popular option for a midsize 3-row SUV, but Consumer Reports gave it a low score of 51/100. It says the car has lacking fuel efficiency, slow acceleration, and a noisy engine.

Consider: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Consider: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Toyota

For a similar price — and depending on the model, even less than the Jeep — Consumer Reports suggests checking out the Toyota (TM) Highlander Hybrid. It gets 35 miles to the gallon and has a comfortable interior.

Avoid: Volvo XC60

Avoid: Volvo XC60

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Volvo

The Volvo (GELYF) XC60 is a popular luxury 2-row SUV, but Consumer Reports was unimpressed by it. It scored a 60/100, with below-average reliability and a weird-sounding engine. Its ride felt stiff and the fuel efficiency wasn’t great.

Consider: Lexus NX Hybrid

Consider: Lexus NX Hybrid

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Lexus

Consumer Reports suggests the Lexus NX Hybrid instead, which scored an 83/100. “It returns 38 mpg overall compared with 23 mpg,” CR said. “Responsive steering, eager handling, and a well-finished cabin are among its other strengths.”

Avoid: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Avoid: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Chrysler

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a popular minivan, but it wouldn’t be if Consumer Reports had its way. It only scored a 53/100 for its lack of reliability and low average owner satisfaction.

Consider: Kia Carnival

Consider: Kia Carnival

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Kia

Consumer Reports ranks the Kia (KIMTF) Carnival as the #1 option for a 3-row minivan, saying it is “roomy, comfortable, and defined.” It gave the car an 82 out of 100, lauding its smooth-shifting transmission and secure handling, as well as strong reliability.

Avoid: Volkwagen Jetta

Avoid: Volkwagen Jetta

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen (VWAGY) Jetta is a popular small car, but it’s not a recommended Consumer Reports pick. While it is a top-performing small car, it does poorly in CR’s annual auto surveys, with well-below-average owner satisfaction.

Consider: Mazda 3

Consider: Mazda 3

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Mazda

A better option is the Mazda (MZDAY) 3, according to Consumer Reports. “The Mazda 3 is almost what the Jetta used to be,” CR said. “It has nimble handling, an impressively finished interior, a firm but absorbent ride, and short stopping distances.”

Avoid: Mercedes C-Class

Avoid: Mercedes C-Class

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: Anadolu (Getty Images)

If you’re in the market for a luxury sedan, Consumer Reports says skip over the Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) C-Class, which it ranked second-to-last among compact luxury cars for its “stiff ride, long stopping distances, and overly complicated controls.” It got an underwhelming 49/100 score from CR, and its survey showed that most buyers wouldn’t purchase the car again.

Consider: BMW 3 Series

Consider: BMW 3 Series

Image for article titled 6 popular cars you actually shouldn&#39;t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead
Photo: BMW

Instead of a C-Class, Consumer Reports suggests checking out the BMW (BMWYY) 3 Series, which it says is a thrill to drive and has impressive finishes with a comfortable interior.

