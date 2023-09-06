GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $524.2 million in its second quarter.

The Gangnam-Gu seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of $1.73 per share.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $15.29 billion in the period.

