Princeton Bancorp Inc Com (BPRN) reports earnings

Princeton Bancorp Inc Com (BPRN-0.28%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing details the company's financial condition, including total assets of $2.34 billion, an increase of $423.7 million or 22.11% from the previous year, primarily due to the acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Corporation (CFC) and increases from existing operations.
Net loans receivable increased by $270.5 million to $1.82 billion, with significant growth in commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans.
Deposits grew by $396.9 million to $2.03 billion, with $282.8 million of this increase attributed to deposits acquired from CFC.
The company reported net income of $10.2 million for the year, a decrease from $25.8 million in the previous year, largely due to a $9.7 million bargain purchase gain in 2023 and increased provision for credit losses in 2024.
Total interest and dividend income increased by $24.8 million to $122.9 million, driven by higher yields and an increase in average interest-earning assets.
Non-interest income decreased by $9.0 million, primarily due to the absence of the prior year's bargain purchase gain.
Non-interest expense increased by $8.0 million, attributed to higher salaries, benefits, and acquisition-related expenses.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.7 million at year-end, reflecting an increase due to provisions related to the CFC acquisition.
The company did not have any outstanding borrowings at the end of the year and maintained a well-capitalized status according to regulatory standards.
