Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Business News

Private equity controlled more than $8 trillion in assets last year

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled These 5 private equity firms made half-a-trillion dollars in 5 years
Image: Javier Ghersi (Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that there’s big money in private equity.

Although it’s a relatively young industry, private equity firms controlled $8.2 trillion in assets globally last year, according to consultancy McKinsey & Company.

Visual Capitalist ranked the world’s 50 largest private equity firms, defined as those that raise capital to directly invest in businesses. This includes diversified private equity, venture capital, growth equity, buyouts, and turnaround or control-oriented distressed investment capital.

These are the top five firms, which raised a combined $474.2 billion in capital in the five-year period ending March, 31 2023.

Blackstone

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Leading the pack is New York-based private equity giant Blackstone, which brought in $125.6 billion in capital from 2018 through 2023, according to Visual Capitalist. Blackstone is the largest alternative asset manager in the world, with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31.

KKR

Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

KKR ranked second, raising $103.7 billion in capital over a five-year period. The New York-based private equity titan laid out ambitious plans last month to reach $1 trillion in assets under management within the next five years — nearly double the $553 billion of assets it saw at the end of last year.

EQT

Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Stockholm-based EQT saw $101.7 billion in new capital in the five-year span. The firm had 232​‌ billion euro ($252 billion) in assets under management as of the end of 2023.

Thoma Bravo

Photo: Bjarte Rettedale (Getty Images)

Thoma Bravo, a Chicago-based private equity firm, raised $74.1 billion in capital in the five years ended March 31, 2023. Known for a particular investment focus in the software sector, the firm has $138 billion in assets under management as of the end of last year.

The Carlyle Group

Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Rounding out the top five is Carlyle, which brought in $69.7 billion during the five-year span. Based in Washington, D.C., Carlyle bills itself as one of the largest and most diversified global investment firms with $425 billion in assets under management across its three business segments.

