These 5 private equity firms made half-a-trillion dollars in 5 years

It’s no surprise that there’s big money in private equity.



Although it’s a relatively young industry, private equity firms controlled $8.2 trillion in assets globally last year, according to consultancy McKinsey & Company.

Visual Capitalist ranked the world’s 50 largest private equity firms, defined as those that raise capital to directly invest in businesses. This includes diversified private equity, venture capital, growth equity, buyouts, and turnaround or control-oriented distressed investment capital.

These are the top five firms, which raised a combined $474.2 billion in capital in the five-year period ending March, 31 2023.