6 products consumers are likely to associate with their values
Everyday products show how consumer values shape choices, blending sustainability, ethics, and personal well-being
Consumer purchasing decisions rest on perceived value and purchase intention, with sustainability and ethical practices shaping much of this process. Trust, digital engagement, and global disruptions like COVID-19 now weigh heavily on how people choose what to buy. These interdisciplinary insights confirm that factors beyond price or quality — such as broader social and ecological considerations — drive buyer behavior.
Values are the foundation of consumer behavior, influencing everything from brand preferences to shopping channels. Categories such as self-transcendence, conservation, openness to change, and self-enhancement shape different market behaviors. For example, people who prioritize environmental values lean toward sustainable brands, while those seeking social responsibility respond to fair trade goods.
These value orientations also affect shopping habits, channel preferences, and perceived emotional and functional value, which together determine whether consumers repair, reuse, or select eco-conscious products.
Environmental issues are becoming a part of everyday life, shaping how people live and consume. Plastic waste overwhelms oceans, while rising carbon emissions intensify the climate crisis. For many, sustainable values now guide choices in the kitchen, household routines, shopping habits, and even gardening practices.
One survey found that 81% of people support protecting nature, prompting industries to adapt production methods to match this demand. Consumers increasingly weigh product durability, emotional attachment, and social impact, making sustainable behavior a measurable factor in purchasing decisions.
Circular economy principles highlight how perceived value goes beyond the moment of purchase. For instance, when designers create products for durability and repair, consumers are more willing to extend their lifespan. Emotional value also matters, since consumers often repair items with personal significance, deepening their relationship with a brand.
Additionally, marketing plays a central role in promoting these behaviors by educating consumers, communicating circular values, and reframing narratives around sustainability. By strategically integrating these factors, brands can foster trust, long-term engagement, and value-driven loyalty while contributing to a more sustainable marketplace.
Here are six products that consumers are likely to associate with their values.
1. Wellness and self-care products
Consumer perception of wellness products depends on personal experience and information from media or social networks. Transparent communication builds trust, especially for items labeled as natural. Shoppers prefer products free from synthetic chemicals, linking them to health and sustainability.
This aligns with a global shift toward eco-friendly production and minimal side effects. Recommendations from family, friends, or influencers enhance impact, particularly among younger consumers. Brands can expand reach by combining authentic claims with influencer collaborations and consistent digital marketing.
2. Reusable water bottles
Stainless steel bottles are increasingly seen as a stand against single-use plastics, driving adoption worldwide. About 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, most ending up incinerated, landfilled, or polluting the environment. By contrast, choosing a reusable bottle signals environmental awareness and personal accountability.
The Stanley Quencher trend turned reusable bottles into a cultural phenomenon. Its limited-edition colors and influencer buzz created huge demand. What began as a practical item for sustainability has become a status symbol, blending habit, aspiration, and social identity. Reusable bottles now represent both an icon and a commercial staple.
3. EVs and green tech
New technology increasingly combines performance with sustainability. Smart home systems reduce energy use, AI-driven agriculture minimizes water and pesticide waste, and blockchain supply chains ensure ethical sourcing. Consumers, especially Gen Z, respond strongly to products that reflect their values.
Electric vehicles (EVs) improve fuel efficiency, lower costs, and reduce harmful emissions, benefiting public health and the environment. As EV adoption grows, it strengthens sustainable transportation networks and aligns with consumer demand for greener technology.
4. Recycled and repairable fashion
Store buyers shape what fashion brands sell and stock online or in stores, with sustainability now becoming critical in these choices. This creates pressure and opportunity, letting forward-thinking brands stand out while lagging ones risk losing visibility.
Programs such as TOMS' "one for one" are a good example. For every pair of shoes sold, the company donated one to someone in need. It has now distributed over 100 million pairs to people across 70 nations. Patagonia's Worn Wear initiative purchases, fixes, and resells preowned equipment, prolonging its lifespan and reducing waste. So far, the company has sold over 120,000 refurbished items.
5. Eco-friendly cleaning products
The global eco-friendly cleaning market reached $31 billion in 2023, and projections suggest it will hit $71 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11%. Rising demand for healthy living spaces and reduced ecological impact drives this growth, as households want products that balance safety with performance. Buyers are ready to spend an extra 9.7% on average for eco-friendly products.
Key players such as ECOS and Seventh Generation lead the way. The market offers products in sprays, liquids, powders, biodegradable agents, natural disinfectants, plant-based cleaners, and eco-friendly tools. Among these, liquid formulations are driving much of the segment’s growth.
6. Fair trade coffee
Fair Trade Certified coffee meets strict standards that support sustainable livelihoods. It ensures safe working conditions, protects the environment, and upholds strong, transparent supply chains. Additionally, it strengthens the resilience and transparency of businesses' supply chains, improving the lives of coffee farmers.
By sourcing fair trade coffee, exporters, importers, roasters, and brands transform the way they operate. This choice also shows customers their commitment to creating positive change. Some of these brands are BLK & Bold, Death Wish, Equator, Keurig Dr Pepper, Barrie House, and Kauai.