Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) reports earnings

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC-0.95% ) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing total assets of $7,234,855,000 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $7,857,092,000 as of June 30, 2024.

Total liabilities were reported at $2,164,305,000, a decrease from $2,559,171,000 as of June 30, 2024. The decrease is primarily due to a reduction in the revolving credit facility.

Net assets applicable to common shares were $3,440,036,000, down from $3,711,733,000 at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The company reported total investment income of $185,466,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $210,942,000 for the same period in the previous year.

Net investment income was $86,431,000 for the quarter, compared to $96,927,000 in the previous year.

Net realized and unrealized losses from investments amounted to $86,733,000, compared to a loss of $124,618,000 in the previous year.

The company recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $66,000 for the quarter, compared to a decrease of $27,744,000 in the previous year.

Prospect Capital does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

The filing outlines various risk factors, including market risks and the impact of global events on the company's operations.

Prospect Capital continues to focus on its investment strategy and managing its portfolio of investments.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Prospect Capital Corporation quarterly 10-Q report dated February 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.