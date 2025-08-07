A version of this article originally appeared in Quartz’s Obsession newsletter. Sign up here to share our Obsessions in your inbox.

It used to just be gym bros shaking their blender bottles at you. Now it’s your boss, your barista, and your bartender, all climbing aboard the protein train. Protein is saturating diets and American life, becoming at once a marketing pitch, a moral good, and a multibillion-dollar industry. The vibe: serious yet increasingly absurd.

Fueling the obsession is a convergence of fitness trends, influencers, and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound that suppress appetite but deplete muscle mass. Protein promises to spare your strength while you shed pounds, which makes it the rare nutrient that aligns with both brawn and thinness. So no wonder food companies are going all in, with Pepsi rolling out protein Doritos and Starbucks set to offer “protein foam” while buzzy startups shill supposedly snackable frozen cod fillets.

Is it working? Are we all brawny yet slim now? To learn whey more, scroll down below.

By the digits 10-35%: Portion of your daily calorie intake that experts think should be protein.

$55: Price for a box of frozen cod fillets from David Protein — a not-a-joke response to critics of processed bars.

97: New products with “protein” in the brand name launched in 2024, more than double the year before.

241,565: Number of Amazon ratings for Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder, a popular option.

$5 to $10 billion: Estimated size of the whey protein market today. Analysts expect it will double over the next 10 years.

Macronutrient goes mainstream, again What does protein’s rise have in common with the low-fat 1990s, the anti-carb aughts, or the deep-in-ketosis 2010s? Plenty.

Once again, longstanding dietary guidance is being billed as permission. You can snack on candy that “works as hard as you do” and call it self-care. Whether your gains are in the gym or just in your mind, there’s a product for you. Buy this, and you’re not just healthy. You’re disciplined, in control, and on trend.

Case in point: One of the most viral protein products as of this writing is bovine colostrum powder. Ballerina Farm’s “Farmer Protein” blends old-school Americana with 2025 wellness mania. Run by Juilliard-trained ballerina Hannah Neeleman and her weightlifting husband — both of whom are influencers — the Utah ranch brand launched a protein powder made with the nutrient-rich fluid cows produce after calving. Even their cow Dandy has become a social media star.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, critics say the protein boom is overhyped. Most Americans already get more than enough, and excess intake may stress kidneys or increase heart disease risk. Many protein-packed products are just junk food in disguise, riding a health halo. It’s marketing, not necessity — and it’s crowding out nutrients we actually lack, like fiber. What’s more, climate experts say we should reduce the amount of protein in our diets for the environment’s sake. All the meat, milk, and eggs needed to feed the boom are increasing the methane in the atmosphere causing climate change.

But hey, nothing says wellness like colostrum in your coffee and a planet on fire.

Quotable “Mike White thought it was so funny to put like seven scoops of protein in the shakes. He thought it was hilarious. He thought it was so funny if Saxon just kept scooping and scooping and scooping.”

—Patrick Schwarzenegger, on why his White Lotus character is obsessed with protein shakes and how the series creator, Mike White, saw the joke.

Brief history 1838: German scientist Gerrit Mulder discovers protein.

Late 1800s: The first protein supplement, an early version of powdered whey, is marketed to consumers.

2010s: Quest, RXBAR, and other “healthy junk food” brands make protein bars trendy for office workers.

2024: TikTok fuels protein-related diet hacks like “protein Coke” (Diet Coke mixed with vanilla protein shakes).

2025: The New York Times profiles cheesemakers who find they’re making more money from whey than cheddar, colby, or any other product.

Fun fact! Hulk Hogan, recently deceased, used to eat high protein meals at the height of his 1980s wrestling fame, including a breakfast of 12 eggs and two hamburger patties.

Watch this! Why you probably eat too much protein: The BBC breaks down the protein trend to uncover how much we should actually be consuming.