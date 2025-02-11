Public Co. Management Corp. (PCMC) reports earnings

In This Story PCMC 0.00%

Public Co. Management Corp. (PCMC0.00% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports that the company had no revenues for the quarter and incurred operating expenses of $23,712, compared to $8,891 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company recorded a net loss of $26,337 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $11,516 in the previous year.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had total assets of $76,180 and total liabilities of $674,861, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $598,681.

The company had cash of $76,180 at the end of the quarter, down from $100,035 at the beginning of the period.

The filing indicates that the company continues to face substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to its accumulated deficit and limited business operations.

The company has a promissory note with Specialty Capital Lenders LLC, with a principal amount of $350,000 and accrued interest of $86,654 as of December 31, 2024.

Public Co. Management Corp. is classified as a shell company and is seeking a business combination with an operating company.

The company has no current business operations and relies on interim funding from Repository Services LLC to cover expenses.

The company did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements or contractual obligations as of December 31, 2024.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Public Co. Management Corp. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.