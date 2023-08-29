Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

PVH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $94.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

Watch
Why Pfizer is still a top stock pick
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest in a choppy September market
Yesterday
Opportunities in the energy sector and macro funds
August 22, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

Advertisement

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $2.70.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company expects full-year earnings to be $10.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH