PVH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $94.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $2.70.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $10.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH