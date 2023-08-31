Make business better.™️
Quanex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported net income of $31.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $299.6 million in the period.

Quanex expects full-year revenue of $1.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NX

