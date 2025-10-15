A version of this article originally appeared in Quartz’s AI & Tech newsletter. Sign up here to get the latest AI & tech news, analysis and insights straight to your inbox.

For years, artificial intelligence and quantum computing were the dual darlings of tech hype cycles: promised to revolutionize everything while delivering little beyond laboratory demos and venture capital pitches. Then ChatGPT arrived, and suddenly AI was real, ubiquitous, and bringing in large amounts of investments. Now quantum computing, still largely confined to laboratories with specialized hardware, may finally get its moment, too — pulled along by AI's momentum.

The two technologies are converging in ways that benefit both. AI is helping build better quantum computers, optimizing algorithms and developing real-time error correction that could bring fault-tolerant quantum machines closer to reality. Meanwhile, quantum processors show promise for specific AI tasks like fraud detection, generating synthetic datasets for training AI models, and potentially slashing the enormous energy costs plaguing current AI systems.

It's less a merger than a mutual assistance pact between technologies that excel at fundamentally different problems.

AI is proving indispensable for tackling quantum's biggest challenges. Nvidia’s collaboration with Google Quantum AI shows how this works in practice. The chipmaker's platform helped simulate the physics of quantum processors, crucial work for understanding and reducing "noise" — the errors that plague quantum hardware and limit how long calculations can run. Simulations that would have taken a week now finish in minutes. Across the industry, machine learning tools are improving quantum circuit design and error correction, helping address the scaling challenges quantum systems face.

The benefits flow in both directions. Quantum computers excel at certain optimization problems that stump classical machines. Joe Depa, EY's global chief innovation officer, points to fraud detection as a promising application where quantum algorithms can identify underlying patterns others miss, particularly valuable when quality training data is scarce or expensive. More ambitiously, quantum-generated synthetic data could train large AI models for materials research and chemical simulations in drug discovery, carbon capture, and battery design that would take classical computers prohibitively long to calculate.

There's also the energy angle. AI's appetite for electricity has utilities struggling to meet data centers' power demands. Depa says there is significant optimism that future quantum-enhanced algorithms might train with dramatically reduced energy consumption, though this still remains mostly speculative.

The infrastructure requirements differ dramatically. While AI scales on existing cloud setups, quantum requires extreme cooling and specialized facilities. A few major players including IBM are addressing this by integrating quantum processors into their supercomputing infrastructure, building hybrid systems that combine classical and quantum computing power. But outside these limited pilots, the chicken-and-egg problem persists: Companies won't invest in quantum infrastructure until applications are proven, and applications can't be proven without accessible infrastructure.

Then there's the interpretability problem. AI already gets criticized as a "black box" where even developers struggle to understand how models reach conclusions. Quantum computing adds another dimension of inscrutability. The quantum states that give the technology its power are fundamentally unknowable while being measured. This is not a technical limitation, but a feature of quantum mechanics itself. As the technologies converge, the resulting systems may be doubly inscrutable, raising questions about trust and regulatory approval that neither field has adequately answered.

There's also a security consideration. Quantum computers powerful enough to optimize drug discovery could break most current encryption. Security experts warn that criminals may already be collecting encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum becomes capable — a "harvest now, decrypt later" strategy that makes cybersecurity upgrades urgent even before quantum reaches commercial viability.

The architecture that made AI ubiquitous may eventually do the same for quantum, if the technology matures before corporate attention moves elsewhere.

For now, it's less a love story than an arranged marriage between two promising technologies still figuring out whether they complement or merely compete.