Quantum computing could go big this year. Here's a glossary to get you started

When Google (GOOGL) unveiled its latest quantum chip in December, it said Willow achieved an almost three-decade-long challenge in the world of quantum computing.

The tech giant said Willow was able to reduce the rate of errors during a computation despite adding more qubits, or units of computation in quantum computers. The chip demonstrated a breakthrough for the field, which promises computers that can solve computations beyond the ability of classical computers.

For example, Google said Willow was able to complete a computation in less than five minutes that would take a classical computer from the beginning of the universe until now to complete.

In recent years, researchers have made progress toward actually building quantum computers, and are currently experimenting with them for things like discovering new materials and drug research.

Here’s a glossary to get you acquainted with the world of quantum computing.