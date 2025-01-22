Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Quantum computing could go big this year. Here's a glossary to get you started

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Emerging Technologies

Quantum computing could go big this year. Here's a glossary to get you started

Google said its latest quantum chip, Willow, achieved an almost three-decade-long challenge

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
upward view of quantum computers
A model of the suspension of a quantum chip of the Quantum System Two quantum computer at IBM’s first quantum data center in Ehningen, Germany on October 1, 2024.
Photo: Marijan Murat/picture alliance (Getty Images)

When Google (GOOGL) unveiled its latest quantum chip in December, it said Willow achieved an almost three-decade-long challenge in the world of quantum computing.

Advertisement

The tech giant said Willow was able to reduce the rate of errors during a computation despite adding more qubits, or units of computation in quantum computers. The chip demonstrated a breakthrough for the field, which promises computers that can solve computations beyond the ability of classical computers.

For example, Google said Willow was able to complete a computation in less than five minutes that would take a classical computer from the beginning of the universe until now to complete.

In recent years, researchers have made progress toward actually building quantum computers, and are currently experimenting with them for things like discovering new materials and drug research.

Here’s a glossary to get you acquainted with the world of quantum computing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Qubits

Qubits

close up of silver chip with a darker grey block in the middle, the words Quantum AI and Willow are printed on the chip with a logo for Willow
Google Quantum AI Willow chip
Photo: Google Quantum AI

While classical computers (such as the one you’re likely using right now to read this glossary) use bits that represent 0s and 1s, quantum computers use quantum bits — or qubits— which are usually electrons, photons, or another subatomic particles.

Advertisement

Connected together, qubits have far more processing power than binary 0s and 1s.

IBM (IBM), Rigetti Computing, and other companies working on quantum computing use superconducting circuits that are colder than deep space to generate and control qubits, according to MIT Technology Review. IonQ (IONQ), another quantum computing company, uses ultra-high-vacuum chambers where individual atoms are trapped in an electromagnetic field on a silicon chip.

Quantum computers can generate and control qubits to perform computations. However, the more qubits that are used, the more errors typically occur in a computation.

“Errors are one of the greatest challenges in quantum computing,” according to Hartmut Neven, founder and lead of Google Quantum AI, because they “have a tendency to rapidly exchange information with their environment, making it difficult to protect the information needed to complete a computation.”

Google Willow’s ability to cut the error rate in half despite adding more qubits was a “historic accomplishment” known as “‘below threshold,’ or being able to drive errors down while scaling up the number of qubits,” Neven said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Superposition

Superposition

a golden quantum computer suspended from the ceiling
A quantum computer being built by the start up IQM Germany in a data center in Munich, Germany on December 5, 2024.
Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance (Getty Images)

So how can quantum computers be millions and millions of years faster than even the most powerful supercomputer? That lies in the ability of qubits to be 0 and 1 at the same time — a state called superposition.

Advertisement

In superposition, qubits don’t have a value until the quantum computer finishes calculating, and can represent any possible combination of 0 and 1 simultaneously. While qubits are in superposition, a quantum computer can calculate several potential solutions at the same time.

When a quantum computer finds a solution and the qubits are measured, they “collapse” to either a 0 or 1.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Entanglement

Entanglement

two quantum particles that look like shocks of blue and red light connected by a line of light that is blue
Conceptual illustration of entangled quantum particles interacting at a distance.
Illustration: VICTOR de SCHWANBERG/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY (Getty Images)

When a pair of qubits exist in a single quantum state, it’s referred to as entanglement.

Advertisement

In entanglement, if the state of one of the qubits is changed, the state of the other will instantly change in a predictable way — even if the qubits are far away from each other.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Decoherence

Decoherence

close up of gold wires, screws, and buttons on a plate of a quantum computer
Close up of a quantum computer being built by the start up IQM German in Munich, Germany on December 5, 2024.
Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Decoherence is when qubits lose their quantum state from an interaction with their environment. Qubits can fall out of superposition due to “noise” such as a change in temperature or vibrations.

Advertisement

The delicacy of the quantum state makes the aforementioned super cold superconductor circuits and ultra-high-vacuum chambers necessary.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Interference

Interference

two blue points surrounded by waves touching
A 3D rendering of interference.
Image: Petrovich9 (Getty Images)

When qubits in a state of superposition interact, this is called interference. During interference, the qubits’ probabilities are either reinforced, known as constructive interference, or cancelled, which is called destructive interference.

Advertisement

Interference occurs due to the wave-like nature of electrons, photons, and other quantum particles.

Advertisement