Quartz Innovators 2023

Global leaders who deployed bold technologies and industry-shifting ideas to imagine better ways of doing business in 2023

Illustration: Quartz Staff
Aadith Moorthy

Illustration: Jacob Stead

Boomitra’s Aadith Moorthy has a business answer to climate change: a soil carbon marketplace

Ali Niknam

Illustration: John Lee

While neobanks have cropped up all over the world, most major European players haven’t yet landed a license in the US

Arthur Sadoun

Illustration: Vicky Leta

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun is crushing cancer stigma in the workplace

Awais Ahmed

Illustration: Stella Williams

Pixxel’s Awais Ahmed will put a constellation of six satellites in space in early 2024

Beau Wangtrakuldee

Illustration: Leslie Agan

How AmorSui’s Beau Wangtrakuldee is making PPE body-inclusive and reusable

Cécile Brosset

Illustration: Jacob Stead

How Sonio’s Cécile Brosset is using a dataset of 200,000 images to make for safer births

Clément Delangue

Illustration: Stella Williams

Delangue believes it is risky to have the power of AI concentrated in the hands of a few

Craig Wichner

Illustration: John Lee

Demand for organic food is growing exponentially in North America—and Farmland LP’s Craig Wichner is meeting it with an investment fund for farmers

Cristina Junqueira

Illustration: David Saracino

Nubank’s Cristina Junqueira explains how new digital products are bringing banking to Mexico

Erin Bedford

Illustration: Leslie Agan

Aspect Biosystems’s Erin Bedford is figuring out a way to treat Type 1 diabetes—with 3D printing

Faith Adesemowo

Illustration: Jacob Stead

The platform that uses a dedicated algorithm to analyze social accounts to generate unique social reputation scores for loans

Inga Petersen

Illustration: Stella Williams

Renewable energy needs batteries—but manufacturing them produces a new set of environmental risks. Inga Petersen has one idea to mitigate them.

Isaac Castro Garcia

Illustration: David Saracino

Emerge offers tactile capabilities—and now it’s making sensory tech for Sony and Disney

Leila Strickland

Illustration: David Saracino

Breast milk has long been considered the highest standard for infant nutrition. Can we engineer a version that replaces baby formula?

Luis Sentis

Illustration: Franco Zacha

UT Austin’s Luis Sentis is leading a landmark study of how robots make us feel—and setting the standards for how autonomous machines will share our spaces.

Poh Yun Ru

Illustration: David Saracino

Poh Yun Ru’s Rewind uses video-based therapy to help people suffering from memory loss regain their autonomy

Rajeev Badyal

Illustration: David Saracino

As the head of Project Kuiper, Rajeev Badyal has big plans for building a satellite internet competitor to SpaceX

Sam Elsom

Illustration: Franco Zacha

Livestock produce a lot of planet-warming methane. Sea Forest’s Sam Elsom thinks adding adding algae to their diets can change that.

Sly Spencer Lee

Illustration: Leslie Agan

Emerge offers tactile capabilities—and now it’s making sensory tech for Sony and Disney

Sue Khan

Illustration: David Saracino

With global eyes on reproductive privacy, Flo Health’s Sue Khan ensuring 50 million users keep control over their menstrual data.

Tamar Sapir

Illustration: Vicky Leta

Tamar Sapir’s smart labels attach to pill bottles to keep us on top of our medications

