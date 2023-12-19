Quartz Innovators 2023

Boomitra’s Aadith Moorthy has a business answer to climate change: a soil carbon marketplace
While neobanks have cropped up all over the world, most major European players haven’t yet landed a license in the US
Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun is crushing cancer stigma in the workplace
Pixxel’s Awais Ahmed will put a constellation of six satellites in space in early 2024
How AmorSui’s Beau Wangtrakuldee is making PPE body-inclusive and reusable
How Sonio’s Cécile Brosset is using a dataset of 200,000 images to make for safer births
Delangue believes it is risky to have the power of AI concentrated in the hands of a few
Demand for organic food is growing exponentially in North America—and Farmland LP’s Craig Wichner is meeting it with an investment fund for farmers
Nubank’s Cristina Junqueira explains how new digital products are bringing banking to Mexico
Aspect Biosystems’s Erin Bedford is figuring out a way to treat Type 1 diabetes—with 3D printing
The platform that uses a dedicated algorithm to analyze social accounts to generate unique social reputation scores for loans
Renewable energy needs batteries—but manufacturing them produces a new set of environmental risks. Inga Petersen has one idea to mitigate them.
Emerge offers tactile capabilities—and now it’s making sensory tech for Sony and Disney
Breast milk has long been considered the highest standard for infant nutrition. Can we engineer a version that replaces baby formula?
UT Austin’s Luis Sentis is leading a landmark study of how robots make us feel—and setting the standards for how autonomous machines will share our spaces.
Poh Yun Ru’s Rewind uses video-based therapy to help people suffering from memory loss regain their autonomy
As the head of Project Kuiper, Rajeev Badyal has big plans for building a satellite internet competitor to SpaceX
Livestock produce a lot of planet-warming methane. Sea Forest’s Sam Elsom thinks adding adding algae to their diets can change that.
With global eyes on reproductive privacy, Flo Health’s Sue Khan ensuring 50 million users keep control over their menstrual data.