Nike’s recalled July 4 shoes are selling for thousands online

Despite Nike’s efforts to halt sales of a July 4 sneaker bearing an early version of the American flag, a small number are still making it into public consumption via the resale market. And the prices paid for them are rising quickly.

The shoes, called the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, have landed Nike in controversy since the Wall Street Journal first reported that the company abruptly told retailers to return their orders. The Journal reports the decision came after activist and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick expressed concern over the design, which features the so-called Betsy Ross flag, with its well-known ring of 13 stars, on the back. According to the Journal, he and others feel the flag represents an era when slavery was still legal and accepted.

Nike had already produced and shipped the sneakers before deciding to cancel their sale, and pairs had started to leak onto resale platform StockX.com last week. To date, more than 60 pairs have sold on the site, with several purchases occurring since the Journal’s report. And the selling prices have been steadily increasing. As of this writing, the most recent purchase was $2,500 for a men’s size 11. Most men’s sizes are currently still available to buy, though sellers are asking prices ranging from $2,500 to $6,750, depending on the size.

In a statement provided to media outlets, Nike confirmed that it chose “not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag.” That flag was introduced in 1777, at a time when black people could be legally enslaved, many indigenous people were being forced from their lands, and women and poor whites were marginalized in the newly created nation. While it’s widely known as the Betsy Ross flag, there’s no solid evidence Ross created the flag.

Since the recall of the shoes came to light, a backlash against Nike has ensued, mostly—though not solely—from the political right in the US, as people accuse the company of bowing to excessive political correctness and being anti-American. “Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” Doug Ducey, governor of Arizona, tweeted.

In the same series of tweets, Ducey announced that he had ordered the state’s commerce authority to withdraw all financial incentives the state had planned to offer Nike to build a new factory there. While Nike does most of its manufacturing overseas, it had recently revealed that it would construct a new US facility to manufacture its Air platform in the US. Goodyear, Arizona, is where the facility appeared to be headed.

We have reached out to Nike for comment and will update this story with any reply.

In 2016, the flag was at the center of debate in Michigan after a school superintendent apologized for its appearance next to a pro-Trump banner at a football game, over concerns that white supremacist and nationalist groups had co-opted it as a symbolic rejection of the country’s increasing diversity. The flag is also widely used elsewhere, leaving it up for debate as to how the general public should treat it.