The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies

The market for hiring new employees has grown more competitive than ever – especially with the rise of remote work, giving workers the power to choose from a broader array of employers.

In an effort to attract and retain talent, companies have introduced unusual benefits from on-site laundry facilities to in-office rock climbing walls, according to a recent report from the online language learning marketplace Preply.

“Companies may lose sight of why benefits packages are so important to a company’s growth but it’s simple,” said Andreas Kyprianou, Preply’s senior director of People Ops, in the report. “Top performers drive tangible business impact and they’re going to go where they feel most appreciated and taken care of.”

Preply’s analysis determined that companies with a significant number of unusual employee benefits also tended to have a turnover rate of 11.9%, compared to an average turnover rate of 14.70%. Profit margins were also higher – at 68.84% – compared to an average of 62.22% overall.

The report analyzed the benefits offered by 50 major companies, including Meta, Google, and Microsoft to determine whether employers that offered unique and comprehensive perks had decreased turnover and higher profit margins.



Typically, tech companies – long known for their unusual perks – dominated the list of employers offering out-of-the-ordinary benefits. Employers that produce outdoor-oriented products also tend to place an emphasis on workplace wellness. The Clif Bar Company offers the aforementioned on-site rock climbing wall, while Patagonia pays for out-of-state medical procedures including abortions and gender-affirming care.

