Lifestyle

The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies

Some companies have introduced unusual benefits ranging from on-site laundry facilities to in-office rock climbing walls

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Nitat Termmee (iStock by Getty Images)

The market for hiring new employees has grown more competitive than ever – especially with the rise of remote work, giving workers the power to choose from a broader array of employers.

In an effort to attract and retain talent, companies have introduced unusual benefits from on-site laundry facilities to in-office rock climbing walls, according to a recent report from the online language learning marketplace Preply.

“Companies may lose sight of why benefits packages are so important to a company’s growth but it’s simple,” said Andreas Kyprianou, Preply’s senior director of People Ops, in the report. “Top performers drive tangible business impact and they’re going to go where they feel most appreciated and taken care of.”

Preply’s analysis determined that companies with a significant number of unusual employee benefits also tended to have a turnover rate of 11.9%, compared to an average turnover rate of 14.70%. Profit margins were also higher – at 68.84% – compared to an average of 62.22% overall.

The report analyzed the benefits offered by 50 major companies, including Meta, Google, and Microsoft to determine whether employers that offered unique and comprehensive perks had decreased turnover and higher profit margins.

Typically, tech companies – long known for their unusual perks – dominated the list of employers offering out-of-the-ordinary benefits. Employers that produce outdoor-oriented products also tend to place an emphasis on workplace wellness. The Clif Bar Company offers the aforementioned on-site rock climbing wall, while Patagonia pays for out-of-state medical procedures including abortions and gender-affirming care.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies.

10th Most Unusual: $5,000 perks allowance

10th Most Unusual: $5,000 perks allowance

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Maskot (iStock by Getty Images)

File hosting service Dropbox offers employees up to $5,000 in an annual “perks allowance” that can be used to pay for wellness, caregiver support, productivity, ergonomics, learning, groceries and more.

9th Most Unusual: Annual festival

9th Most Unusual: Annual festival

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin (iStock by Getty Images)

As part of their CommunityX initiative, Spotify offers its employees the opportunity to attend a themed mid-year festival. The festival “goes on tour” across every region where the streaming platform has employees.

8th Most Unusual: Free language classes

8th Most Unusual: Free language classes

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (iStock by Getty Images)

Preply offers its employees a language-learning stipend – which enables workers to access instruction in more than 50 different languages.

7th Most Unusual: Unlimited vacation and global week of rest

7th Most Unusual: Unlimited vacation and global week of rest

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Thomas Barwick (iStock by Getty Images)

While many companies offer their employees unlimited vacation, software developer Hubspot takes time off one step further. The company’s entire team takes one week off every summer for rest and rejuvenation.

6th Most Unusual: On-site spa

6th Most Unusual: On-site spa

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Image: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images)

Meta – the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – offers an on-site spa to its employees.

5th Most Unusual: On-site rock climbing wall

5th Most Unusual: On-site rock climbing wall

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Marc Dufresne (iStock by Getty Images)

Not only does the Clif Bar Company sell a snack beloved by outdoor enthusiasts, it also gives employees the chance to engage in outdoor pursuits while at work. The company has an on-site rock climbing wall, in addition to 2.5 paid hours a week to exercise at work.

4th Most Unusual: On-site employee mall

4th Most Unusual: On-site employee mall

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Lisa Werner / Contributor (Getty Images)

At least three companies – Adobe, SAP, and Epic systems – have an on-site mall accessible to their employees.

3rd Most Unusual: Rooftop nature park

3rd Most Unusual: Rooftop nature park

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: JOSH EDELSON / Contributor (Getty Images)

Since 2015, Meta employees have had access to a nine-acre rooftop nature park at the company’s Menlo Park headquarters.

2nd Most Unusual: Baby bonding bucks

2nd Most Unusual: Baby bonding bucks

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Sarah Mason (iStock by Getty Images)

When Google employees become new parents, they have access to up to $500 in “baby bonding bucks” which can be spent on food, diapers and other services.

Most Unusual: Baby milk shipping

Most Unusual: Baby milk shipping

Image for article titled The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies
Photo: Aliseenko (iStock by Getty Images)

Both X and Johnson & Johnson offer their employees baby milk shipping – a service that allows traveling nursing parents to ship refrigerated breast milk home to their children.

