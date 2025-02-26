Rachel Maddow's staff faces layoffs amid MSNBC production cuts

MSNBC (CMCSA-1.66% ) is set to implement significant production cuts, resulting in layoffs for much of Rachel Maddow’s staff. The changes are expected to take effect in April, following Maddow’s completion of a special primetime coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office, according to Fox News​. After this period, “The Rachel Maddow Show” will revert to airing only on Mondays, a schedule Maddow negotiated despite her substantial salary.

The layoffs will primarily affect staff who also worked on “The Alex Wagner Show,” which previously occupied Maddow’s 9 p.m. ET time slot from Tuesday to Friday. This program has been canceled, and “Inside with Jen Psaki” will replace it in MSNBC’s revamped lineup. The network has invited the affected staff to reapply for other open positions, emphasizing that these are not “widespread layoffs” but rather a reallocation of resources to support new programming priorities, as reported by Fox News (FOXA+0.49% ) ​.

Maddow addressed the situation on her show, acknowledging the impact of the layoffs on her team and criticizing MSNBC’s handling of the situation. She expressed concern over the treatment of staff, stating that they were “really being put through the wringer” and highlighting the anxiety and uncertainty faced by those affected. “Dozens of producers and staffers, including some who are among the most experienced and most talented and most specialist producers in the building, are facing being laid off,” Maddow said, adding that the process of inviting them to reapply for new jobs was unprecedented at this scale and inefficient, according to Fox News​.

Despite the upheaval, Maddow herself remains one of the few with job security at MSNBC, having reportedly negotiated a $25 million salary last year. Her influence within the network is evident, yet she continues to advocate for her colleagues, including former host Joy Reid, whose show “The ReidOut” was also canceled as part of the network’s programming overhaul, according to Independent​.

MSNBC has not publicly commented on the layoffs or Maddow’s criticisms.

