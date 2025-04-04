Radius Recycling Inc. (RDUS) reports earnings

In This Story RDUS -2.06%

Radius Recycling Inc. (RDUS-2.06% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, indicating a net loss of $32,965,000, compared to a net loss of $34,010,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Revenues for the quarter were $642,508,000, an increase from $621,059,000 in the previous year, driven by stronger nonferrous demand and higher sales volumes.

Advertisement

The company reported a gross margin of $27,497,000, down from $40,063,000 in the prior year, due to lower average selling prices and compressed metal spreads.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $54,943,000 from $62,160,000, reflecting cost reduction initiatives.

Advertisement

Interest expense increased to $8,771,000 from $5,803,000, attributed to higher borrowings and interest rates.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was a benefit on pre-tax loss of 11.5%, influenced by valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $18,049,000, compared to cash used of $56,393,000 in the previous year, with improvements in working capital management.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $23,392,000, focusing on equipment upgrades and environmental projects.

Advertisement

The company announced a merger agreement with Toyota Tsusho America Inc., with an expected completion in the second half of 2025, subject to customary conditions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Radius Recycling Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated April 4, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.