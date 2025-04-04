Radius Recycling Inc. (RDUS) reports earnings

In This Story
Radius Recycling Inc. (RDUS-2.06%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.
The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, indicating a net loss of $32,965,000, compared to a net loss of $34,010,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Revenues for the quarter were $642,508,000, an increase from $621,059,000 in the previous year, driven by stronger nonferrous demand and higher sales volumes.
The company reported a gross margin of $27,497,000, down from $40,063,000 in the prior year, due to lower average selling prices and compressed metal spreads.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $54,943,000 from $62,160,000, reflecting cost reduction initiatives.
Interest expense increased to $8,771,000 from $5,803,000, attributed to higher borrowings and interest rates.
The effective tax rate for the quarter was a benefit on pre-tax loss of 11.5%, influenced by valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.
Cash provided by operating activities was $18,049,000, compared to cash used of $56,393,000 in the previous year, with improvements in working capital management.
Capital expenditures for the quarter were $23,392,000, focusing on equipment upgrades and environmental projects.
The company announced a merger agreement with Toyota Tsusho America Inc., with an expected completion in the second half of 2025, subject to customary conditions.
