New rankings analyzed several factors, including median annual family income, housing affordability, and school quality

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

The decision on where to start your family can be fraught with challenges. A location with great schools, for example, may be lacking when it comes to easily accessible healthcare. And a community that offers engaging cultural activities might be unaffordable.

If trying to make a decision on where to raise your family has left you with more questions than answers, it might be time to consider what the experts have to say. Personal finance website WalletHub recently released its analysis of the country’s best and worst states for aspiring young families. The rankings accounted for several factors – including median annual family income, housing affordability, and school quality.

“Raising a family has become significantly more expensive in recent years as the cost of living has risen quickly. In fact, it can cost a family well over $300,000 to raise a child to age 18, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo, in a statement.

“In light of the expensive nature of being a parent and the responsibility it entails, it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety and opportunities for enrichment.”

WalletHub’s analysis compared the 50 states’ performance across five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics. The scores in each dimension were based on 50 metrics, which were used to develop a weighted average. Data for the study came from several sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the National Center for Education Statistics.

Continue reading to see which American states were ranked as the best locations to raise a family.

5th Worst: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Walter Bibikow (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked Oklahoma as the fifth worst state in which to raise a family. Oklahoma performed poorly in the health and safety and education and childcare categories.

4th Worst: Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Elk (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked Nevada as the fourth worst state in which to raise a family. Nevada came in last on affordability and socioeconomics.

3rd Worst: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Ali Majdfar (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked West Virginia as the third worst state in which to raise a family. West Virginia came in last place for family fun.

2nd Worst: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Larry Braun (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked Mississippi as the second worst state in which to raise a family. Mississippi came in last place for health and safety.

Worst: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked New Mexico as the worst state in which to raise a family. New Mexico came in last place for education and childcare.

5th Best: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Elk III (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked New Hampshire as the fifth best state in which to raise a family. New Hampshire performed well in the health and safety and education and childcare categories.

4th Best: Nebraska

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Don Lewis (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked Nebraska as the fourth best state in which to raise a family. Nebraska performed well in socioeconomics and education and childcare.

3rd Best: North Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Layne Kennedy (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked North Dakota as the third best state in which to raise a family. North Dakota came in first for socioeconomics.

2nd Best: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked Minnesota as the second best state in which to raise a family. Minnesota performed well in affordability and health and safety.

Best: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Maremagnum (iStock by Getty Images)

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as the best state in which to raise a family. Massachusetts came in first for affordability and education and childcare.

