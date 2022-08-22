Akasa Air, which launched operations a little over two weeks ago, plans to fly more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September.

Co-founded by one of India’s ace stock market investors, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the airline is the country’s newest. It flies on three routes—Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Kochi, and Bengaluru-Mumbai.

It operates two flights in each direction everyday on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route. But it will add one more flight from Aug. 30 and another from Sept. 19 on this route.

“...Strengthening its pan-India network connectivity, the airline has also added a new route between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will commence from Sept. 10, 2022,” the airline said in an Aug. 19 press release.

Akasa Air has ambitious expansion plans

Akasa Air took off with two aircraft and received its third one on Aug. 16. It plans to add one new aircraft every two weeks to its stable, looking to establish a strong pan-India presence.

By the end of March 2023, its fleet will include 18 aircraft. Over the next five years, it aims to add 54 more aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.

“Akasa Air is a well-capitalised airline with the financial means to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years. In fact, our financial platform is strong enough to allow Akasa to place an aircraft order in the next 18 months that will be significantly larger than our first. In simple terms, our growth is secure,” said Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube who is also a co-founder.



The airline’s key focus will be metros’ connectivity to tier 2 and 3 cities.