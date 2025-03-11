Rapport Therapeutics Inc. (RAPP) reports earnings

In This Story RAPP -3.73%

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. (RAPP-3.73% ) has filed its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing highlights Rapport's focus on developing small molecule precision medicines for neurological and psychiatric disorders using its RAP technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, RAP-219, is under clinical development for focal epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Rapport reported net losses of $78.3 million for the year, with an accumulated deficit of $123.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The company expects to continue incurring significant losses as it advances its product candidates through clinical trials.

Advertisement

The company is conducting a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for RAP-219 in refractory focal epilepsy and plans to initiate additional trials in bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the IND for RAP-219 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, requesting additional information.

Advertisement

Rapport relies on third-party manufacturers for its product candidates and is subject to various risks, including potential supply chain disruptions and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

The company faces competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing treatments for neurological disorders. It emphasizes the importance of obtaining and maintaining patent protection for its product candidates.

Rapport's future success depends on its ability to secure additional funding, as its current cash reserves are expected to fund operations through the end of 2026. The company may raise additional capital through equity or debt financings.

Advertisement

The filing outlines various risks, including regulatory challenges, potential adverse effects of product candidates, and the need for strategic partnerships to enhance development and commercialization efforts.

Rapport's executive officers, directors, and principal stockholders collectively own a significant percentage of the company's outstanding common stock, which may influence corporate actions requiring stockholder approval.

Advertisement

The company does not currently intend to pay dividends on its common stock, focusing instead on reinvesting in its operations to support growth and development.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Rapport Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.