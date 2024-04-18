Read Google's memo on firing employees who protested its cloud contract with Israel

Google fired 28 employees late Wednesday after staffers led a series of protests against the company’s cloud computing and AI services contract with the Israeli government amid its war in Gaza.

The demonstrations were staged in response to the company’s $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon, Project Nimbus, which has been ongoing since 2021. Led by action group No Tech For Apartheid, the protests took place across Google offices in New York, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, California on Tuesday. New York and Sunnyvale employees held a near-10 hour sit-in at the offices in those cities, including one in Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian’s office, and nine were arrested on trespassing charges on Tuesday evening.

The protests Tuesday join other cases of Google staffers speaking out against the company’s contract with the Israeli government. In August, Jewish Google employee Ariel Koren penned a letter to fellow employees saying she was leaving the company and alleged it retaliated against her and other employees who had spoken out in support of Palestine. And in March, Google fired a Google Cloud engineer who protested against Project Nimbus during a keynote speech by Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel.

On Wednesday, Google head of security Chris Rackow, sent a memo to employees about the protests and warned them to “think again” if they think the company will overlook similar conduct.



Read the memo Rackow sent below:

