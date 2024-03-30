How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Artist Adam Perocchi, aka Readful Things, makes incredible pop culture custom figures

By
Germain Lussier / Gizmodo
Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things

Human instinct dictates that when we see a toy, we want to open it. It’s why old toys that are still in their box are so valuable. Everyone who bought them as a child opened and played with them, making ones still in the package much rarer. But what if there were toys that went against that instinct? Toys not meant to be played with. Toys meant to be displayed where the packaging is as much of the experience as the figure itself, if not more so?

That’s exactly the type of toys artist Adam Perocchi makes. A New England resident and native, under the name “Readful Things” Perocchi makes art in the shape of a toy, package and all. It’s a way for him to explore a love of pop culture, as well as sculpting and painting. “I’ve been painting/drawing since I was a kid [and] I got into sculpting about eight years ago,” Perocchi told io9. “I wanted a way to combine my sculpts with my artwork, so I thought carded action figures would be a good way to marry the two things.” Which he now does almost daily, working on five or six pieces simultaneously, sculpting a figure as well as doing the artwork for the package.

Perocchi covers all types of subjects, from classic pop culture to new favorites, or even sometimes things that are much more specific. “Occasionally I’ll do some current pop culture internet zeitgeist thingy (Pop Tart being cooked alive, Star Wars Cerveza Cristal, etc), and those will supersede everything else,” he said. In this slideshow, you’ll see a bit of all of it. We’ve hand-selected just a taste of Perocchi’s incredible work, running the gamut of genres, eras, and more. And to see even more, you can visit his Instagram where he showcases most of his work, or his official site, where he occasionally does art without the toy.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Dr. Baxter from Poor Things

Dr. Baxter from Poor Things

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Quint from Jaws

Quint from Jaws

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Horace from The Shining

Horace from The Shining

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Kurt from Satan’s Alley in Tropic Thunder

Kurt from Satan's Alley in Tropic Thunder

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Frank from The Frighteners

Frank from The Frighteners

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
The Carver from Thanksgiving

The Carver from Thanksgiving

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Allegra from Existenz

Allegra from Existenz

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Roderick Usher from The Fall of the House of Usher

Roderick Usher from The Fall of the House of Usher

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Dr. Forrester from MST3K

Dr. Forrester from MST3K

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Louis from Ghostbusters

Louis from Ghostbusters

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
A riff on Beetlejuice

A riff on Beetlejuice

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Cerveza Cristal

Cerveza Cristal

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Arnold from Junior

Arnold from Junior

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Truman from The Truman Show

Truman from The Truman Show

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Bill from The Last of Us

Bill from The Last of Us

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Rick from The Mummy

Rick from The Mummy

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Yellowjackets ear

Yellowjackets ear

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Hot Dog couple from EEAAO

Hot Dog couple from EEAAO

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
The Thing in The Thing

The Thing in The Thing

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Bradley Cooper in Dungeon & Dragons

Bradley Cooper in Dungeon & Dragons

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Toht from Raiders of the Lost Ark

Toht from Raiders of the Lost Ark

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Twin Peaks 2-Pack

Twin Peaks 2-Pack

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Russell Crowe from Dark Universe

Russell Crowe from Dark Universe

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Frank from Scrooged

Frank from Scrooged

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Joker from Batman

Joker from Batman

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Seth from The Fly

Seth from The Fly

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Eddie from Stranger Things

Eddie from Stranger Things

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
The Sixth Sense 2-Pack

The Sixth Sense 2-Pack

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Zombie Strange from Dr. Strange 2 (via Evil Dead)

Zombie Strange from Dr. Strange 2 (via Evil Dead)

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
Irv and Burt from Severance


Irv and Burt from Severance

Image for article titled Check out these 30 custom toys that are more art than action figure
Image: Readful Things
