RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) reports earnings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported gross premiums written of $11.7 billion, an increase from $8.9 billion in the previous year, driven by growth in both its Property and Casualty and Specialty segments.

Net premiums written were $10.0 billion, up from $7.5 billion in 2023, reflecting the impact of the Validus Acquisition and organic growth.

Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders was $1.8 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the prior year, with a return on average common equity of 19.3%.

The Property segment generated underwriting income of $1.6 billion with a combined ratio of 57.2%, while the Casualty and Specialty segment incurred an underwriting loss of $25.4 million with a combined ratio of 100.4%.

Net investment income increased to $1.7 billion from $1.3 billion, primarily due to higher average invested assets and yields.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $27.8 million, compared to gains of $414.5 million in the previous year, influenced by rising interest rates.

The company's total investment result was $1.6 billion, slightly down from $1.7 billion in 2023.

RenaissanceRe's net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests was $1.1 billion, slightly up from $1.1 billion in the previous year.

The company reported an income tax expense of $32.6 million, compared to a benefit of $510.1 million in 2023, reflecting changes in deferred tax benefits.

RenaissanceRe's book value per common share increased to $195.77, up from $165.20, reflecting a 19.4% increase after considering dividends.

The filing details the impact of the 2024 Large Loss Events, which had a net negative impact on the underwriting result of $847.4 million.

The company continues to focus on managing third-party capital, generating $326.8 million in fee income, up from $236.8 million in the prior year.

