The 7 states that generate the most renewable energy in America
These states lead the way in renewable energy generation, using wind turbines, solar arrays, and more
The U.S. still relies on fossil fuels, which in 2023 comprised 60.0% of total electricity generation, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The rest of the energy powering the U.S. comes from renewable and nuclear power, which made up a respective 21.4% and 18.6% of the electricity produced. And while the Trump administration is trying to cut incentives for renewables, many states — red, blue, and purple — depend on electricity from wind turbines, solar arrays, and hydroelectric generators.
We've compiled a list of the states that generate the most renewable energy — using data from The Motley Fool, the U.S. government, and other sources. Continue reading to see which states made the list and how they source their energy.
#7: Florida
Florida is the second-largest producer of electricity after Texas, most of which comes from natural gas. Still, the state generated enough renewable energy to make the list, with 23,341 gigawatt-hours (GWh) generated between May 2024 and April 2025, mostly from solar and biomass power.
#6: Illinois
Illinois leads the nation in nuclear power generation, which is typically not classified as a renewable energy source. Thanks to solar, biomass, and hydropower, the state generated 28,879 GWh between May 2024 and April 2025, landing it in sixth place.
#5: Kansas
Kansas is among the top 10 states for ethanol production, and it also generates just over half of its energy from renewables thanks to wind. It has the third-highest share of wind power generation in the country, the EIA said, producing 30,452 GWh between May 2024 and April 2025.
#4: Oklahoma
Oklahoma may be the nation's sixth-largest source of natural gas and crude oil, but it also produces a ton of renewable energy, generating 39,579 GWh between May 2024 and April 2025.
"In 2023, Oklahoma ranked third in the nation in electricity generation from wind, which supplied 42% of Oklahoma’s electricity generation. Wind also accounted for 94% of the state’s total renewable generation," the EIA said.
#3: Iowa
Iowa produces lots of ethanol and biodiesel, but it actually generates more energy from renewables than fossil fuels thanks to wind power. "Unobstructed winds blow across Iowa's open prairie, giving the state significant wind energy resources," the EIA said. It came in third, generating 46,823 GWh between May 2024 and April 2025.
#2: California
California generated 80,923 GWh between May 2024 and April 2025, coming in second place. The majority of the states renewable energy came from hydroelectric generators and small-scale solar power, the EIA said.
#1: Texas
Texas may be an the top crude oil and natural gas producer in the state, but it tops the list for renewables too. It produced 170,833 GWh between May 2024 and April 2025, largely from wind, the EIA said.