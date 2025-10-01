The 11 major metro areas where rent is falling the most

The rent may be "too damn high," but in some major cities, it’s actually declining.

That’s in line with trends across the country, where median rents are down year-over-year, according to Realtor.com.

But where you live has a lot to do with whether you’re seeing housing in your area become more affordable.

Realtor.com looked at the largest metro areas across the country and found the ones that are seeing the sharpest decreases. None of the drops are in the double digits, but they still represent significant amounts of money saved for tenants each month.

Continue reading to see which states made the list.