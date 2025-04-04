ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) reports earnings

In This Story RSLS +28.86%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS+28.86% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The filing includes financial statements showing revenue of $8.0 million for the year, a decrease from $8.7 million in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to the growing popularity of GLP-1 pharmaceuticals, which impacted sales of the company's Lap-Band products.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Gross profit for the year was $5.1 million, down from $5.5 million the previous year, with a gross margin of 63.2% compared to 63.9% in 2023.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $12.8 million, a decrease from $20.9 million in 2023, primarily due to reductions in sales and marketing expenses and general and administrative costs.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $7.1 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $11.4 million in 2023.

Advertisement

ReShape Lifesciences is pursuing a merger with Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. and an asset sale to Ninjour Health International Limited, which are expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to conditions including stockholder approval.

The company effected a 1-for-58 reverse stock split on September 23, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Advertisement

ReShape Lifesciences continues to focus on its Lap-Band product line and the development of its Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device, while managing cash resources to support operations through planned transactions.

The company raised $4.5 million in a public offering in February 2025 and had $0.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

ReShape acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to insufficient cash resources to fund operations for more than 12 months, highlighting the importance of the pending merger and asset sale.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated April 4, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.