Resolute Holdings Management (RHLD) reports earnings

Resolute Holdings Management (RHLD-1.08% ) , Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details that Resolute Holdings Management was formed on September 27, 2024, and is organized to provide management services to CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CompoSecure, Inc.

The company completed a spin-off from CompoSecure on February 28, 2025, and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol 'RHLD'.

Resolute Holdings Management's revenue will be derived from management fees based on CompoSecure Holdings' adjusted EBITDA, as outlined in the CompoSecure Management Agreement.

The filing reports a net loss of $2.3 million for the period from inception to December 31, 2024, primarily due to operating expenses incurred in preparation for the spin-off.

Resolute Holdings Management's expenses include salaries, benefits, equity-based compensation, and professional fees.

The filing includes information on a credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, providing a $5 million revolving credit facility to support operations.

CompoSecure Holdings reported net sales of $420.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase from $390.6 million in the previous year.

CompoSecure Holdings' net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $110.3 million, compared to $101.2 million in the previous year.

The filing also discusses CompoSecure Holdings' refinancing of its credit facility and the conversion of its exchangeable notes into common stock.

Resolute Holdings Management's management strategy focuses on operational improvements and strategic acquisitions through the Resolute Operating System.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Resolute Holdings Management annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.