Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

REV Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
September 5, 2023
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

Advertisement

The company posted revenue of $680 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622.9 million.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REVG