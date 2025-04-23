How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.'s food dye ban

Food

From cereals to sports drinks, be prepared to say goodbye to dye

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made food dyes one of his department’s top priorities.

“We are going to get rid of the dyes, and then, one by one, we’re going to get rid of every ingredient and additive in food that we can legally address,” Kennedy said at a news conference this week.

The FDA, which falls under the HHS’s portfolio, announced this week that it plans to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B — within the coming months.

And the FDA said it’ll work with the industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — from the food supply by the end of next year.

Here are some of your favorite foods that will be affected by the dye’s removal.

Lucky Charms


Lucky Charms

Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Photo: Kevin Williams

Lucky Charms (GIS) may be magically delicious, but the cereal contains four of the targeted dyes: Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.

Don Thushara Galbadage, a professor of public and global health at Texas Christian University told Quartz that the move to rid the food supply of synthetic food dyes is a “win for public health” and step in the right direction.

“Many of these dyes, including Red 40 and Yellow 5, have been flagged for potential links to hyperactivity in children and oxidative stress in the brain,” Galbadage said. “Eliminating these additives will help make our food supply safer, particularly for vulnerable populations like children.”

Cheetos


Cheetos

Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Photo: Frito-Lay

There’s no word yet on what will replace the Yellow 6 dyes that are in Cheetos (PEP), but Galbadage said implementation won’t be simple.

“Reformulating these products without losing visual appeal or taste will be both costly and time-consuming,” he said. “This is why a phased approach to banning these dyes is both practical and necessary.”

Gatorade


Gatorade

Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Image: Gatorade

This thirst quencher will still quench your thirst — just with a little less color.

Skittles 


Skittles 

Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Photo: Otto Greule Jr. (Getty Images)

This favorite candy has a rainbow of dyes, including Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, and Blue 2.

Vanessa Rissetto, nutritionist and CEO of Culina Health, said the FDA’s announcement to phase artificial dyes out of the U.S. food supply could be a big win for American nutrition.

“Recognizing the high level of carcinogens and preservatives in foods filling our grocery stores is a step in the right direction and the first of many necessary changes that need to be made,” Rissetto said to Quartz.

Twinkies


Twinkies

Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Image: Hostess

According to the ingredient label, Twinkies contains yellow and blue dyes.

But even without the dyes, Rissetto said Americans need to make better nutritional choices.

“Americans could benefit from steering away from processed foods and focusing on incorporating whole foods into their diet. Ultra-processed foods — including dyes, additives, and artificial sweeteners — lack the benefits found in whole foods like prebiotics and probiotics,” she said. “Factoring in a diet that includes whole foods can help your body feel overall healthier, both physically and mentally.”

Prairie Farms Rainbow Sherbet

Prairie Farms Rainbow Sherbet

Image for article titled Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.&#39;s food dye ban
Photo: Prairie Farms

This popular sherbet brand contains yellow and blue dye. But that’s not uncommon in frozen treats.

“Synthetic dyes are deeply embedded in the food industry, present in foods from cereals and candies to sports drinks and snack foods,” Galbadage said.

