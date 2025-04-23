Lucky Charms, Gatorade, Cheetos, and 3 more foods set to be affected by RFK Jr.'s food dye ban

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made food dyes one of his department’s top priorities.

Advertisement

“We are going to get rid of the dyes, and then, one by one, we’re going to get rid of every ingredient and additive in food that we can legally address,” Kennedy said at a news conference this week.

The FDA, which falls under the HHS’s portfolio, announced this week that it plans to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B — within the coming months.

And the FDA said it’ll work with the industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — from the food supply by the end of next year.

Here are some of your favorite foods that will be affected by the dye’s removal.