RFK Jr. doesn't scare Nestle

A Nestle executive said on Tuesday that the company is not too worried about the possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been highly critical of packaged and processed food in the U.S., becoming the next leader of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Steve Presley, the CEO of Nestle’s North America business, told Reuters at Nestle’s capital markets day for investors, that he was “less concerned” with Kennedy’s previous rhetoric against the industry and suggested that the company could actually work with him.

After President-elect Donald Trump named Kennedy as his pick to lead HHS last week, several packaged food stocks took a hit including Nestle, Kellogg (K+0.13% ), and Coca-Cola (KO+1.91% ). Kennedy has long-decried the use of artificial ingredients and additives in processed food. Most recently, he criticized the ingredients and food-dyes used in the children’s cereal Fruit Loops.

“If you step back from some of the emotional issues, what he believes in is more regenerative, cleaner agriculture, which we fully believe in,” Presley said.

Nestle is the world’s largest packaged food seller. Its U.S. brands include KitKat, Nescafé, Stouffer’s, Cheerios, and Gerber.

Presley added that the company has worked with previous presidential administrations and is looking forward to work with Trump’s.

“We have spoken to the (Trump transition) team absolutely as one of the largest manufacturers, both from an industry perspective and to help shape the agenda in terms of how they can help create economic opportunity in the U.S.,” Presley said.

If Kennedy is confirmed by the U.S. senate as HHS secretary he will oversee numerous government health agencies including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kennedy’s nomination also moved vaccine and dental stocks this week, due to his previous anti-vaccine comments and calls for fluoride to be removed from the country’s drinking water.